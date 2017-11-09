Yakima County Marijuana Businesses Face Uncertain Future After Vote

Yakima County voters weighed in on marijuana this election year – and the majority gave a resounding “no.”

Proposition 1 was a non-binding advisory vote for the Yakima County Commission. Sixty percent of voters wanted to maintain a ban on cannabis-related businesses in unincorporated areas of the county.

That means production, processing and retail sales in those outlying areas may be shut down.

Paris Thorp is the owner of Greenzone, a marijuana producer and processor. He has a small cannabis farm near Selah. While he only has two employees, Thorp says he’s been fighting to keep his business afloat since 2013, and he thinks this could be the final blow.

“I’m pretty upset about the whole thing,” Thorp said. “Yeah, it’s a pretty desperate situation for me and my employees.”

There are 30 unincorporated areas in Yakima County with an estimated 20 marijuana grow operations.

In 2016, Washington state combined its medical marijuana market with the legalized recreational market that voters approved in 2012 with the passage of Initiative 502.

Yakima
marijuana

