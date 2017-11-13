Yakama Tribe Speaks Out After Columbia River Pollution

By Ericka Cruz Guevarra 1 hour ago
  • Allies and members of Yakama Nation hold a rally at the Vancouver Landing Amphitheater along the Columbia River.
    Allies and members of Yakama Nation hold a rally at the Vancouver Landing Amphitheater along the Columbia River.
    Ericka Cruz Guevarra / OPB

Members of the Yakama Nation tribe say they want a seat at the table with officials and regulators. That’s after nearly half a million gallons of sewage spewed into the Columbia River last month.

Members of the Yakama Nation say their ancestors have relied on the Columbia River for salmon for generations.

"You know it’s a source of livelihood towards my people, and that’s why we want to protect it," said Simon Sampson, a Yakama Nation tribal member and a life-long fisherman.

He’s organizing a grassroots coalition of allies and tribal members hoping to meet with those responsible for regulating pollution in the Columbia River.

It’s largely a response to two spills that dumped nearly 500 thousand gallons of feces, urine and laundry waste into the river.

Tribal members say they’re demanding accountability and stricter penalties. They say they want to be included in discussions about how to manage the river.

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting

Tags: 
Yakama Nation
Columbia River
Water Pollution

Related Content

Washington Supreme Court Ruling Touted As 'Landmark' For Tribal Sovereignty

By Mar 16, 2017

A state Supreme court decision Thursday gives a Washington tribe the right to transport goods and services across state lines without taxation. Attorneys and tribal members said the case is a win on the side of tribal sovereignty.

Yakama Nation Remembers 30th Anniversary Of Fish Wars

By Apr 17, 2017
YAKAMA NATION

You know the name Rosa Parks. But do you know David Sohappy? He was at the center of a 30-year legal battle over Native American rights to fish salmon.