Wyden Touts Vote By Mail To Counter Fraud

This week, President Donald Trump repeated his claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election. U.S. Senator Ron Wyden says President Trump should look to Oregon if he has concerns about the country’s elections.

In 2000, Oregon became the first state to vote entirely by mail. Last year, Wyden introduced a bill that would require every state to provide voters the option to vote by mail.

“If the president is serious about strengthening the integrity of the way we vote in the country, he ought to support my bill to take Oregon’s vote by mail system national," Wyden said, "We have not had that problem. We have a paper trail for everybody who votes. This is something in Oregon democrats and republicans have been supportive of because it works.”

There is no evidence to support President Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud in last fall’s election.

