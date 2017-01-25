Wyden Touts Vote By Mail To Counter Fraud

By Dave Blanchard 1 hour ago
  • Last year, Wyden introduced a bill that would require every state to provide voters the option to vote by mail.
    Last year, Wyden introduced a bill that would require every state to provide voters the option to vote by mail.
    United States Congress / Wikimedia Commons

This week, President Donald Trump repeated his claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election. U.S. Senator Ron Wyden says President Trump should look to Oregon if he has concerns about the country’s elections.

In 2000, Oregon became the first state to vote entirely by mail. Last year, Wyden introduced a bill that would require every state to provide voters the option to vote by mail.

“If the president is serious about strengthening the integrity of the way we vote in the country, he ought to support my bill to take Oregon’s vote by mail system national," Wyden said, "We have not had that problem. We have a paper trail for everybody who votes. This is something in Oregon democrats and republicans have been supportive of because it works.”

There is no evidence to support President Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud in last fall’s election.

Copyright 2017 OPB

Tags: 
Senator Ron Wyden
vote by mail
voting
Donald Trump

Related Content

Oregon Senator Wants To Expand Vote-By-Mail Nationally

By May 3, 2016

Ron Wyden, D-Ore., became the first U.S. senator to be elected entirely by mail when he was voted into office in 1996. Tuesday he told reporters he wants the vote-by-mail system to be expanded nationally, at least for federal races.

Wyden has tried unsuccessfully to get similar bills through Congress before, but he’s bringing it up again now because of long lines at polling places during this year's presidential primary season.

Senator Wyden, NAACP, Voting Rights Advocates Push "Vote By Mail"

By Brian Bull Oct 31, 2016
Brian Bull / Northwest News Network

Oregon is one of only three states that vote by mail. Now one of its senators wants to make that a national practice. With a week left before ballots are due, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is pushing his “Vote By Mail Act of 2016”. 

Oregon Secretary of State & FBI Looking Into Republican Party's Automated Calls

By Nov 7, 2016

Oregon’s Secretary of State and federal investigators are looking into automated calls made by the Oregon Republican Party.  County clerks started hearing from Democratic and unaffiliated voters last week about calls raising doubts about their eligibility to vote.