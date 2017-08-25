WSU Students Demand University Act On Campus Racial Climate

  • WSU Black Student Union President Chijiko Emeka, standing on bench, addresses the crowd outside of the WSU administration building Friday, Aug. 25, after two hours inside at the door of WSU President Kirk Schulz.
Students at Washington State University in Pullman are voicing concerns over what they say is a lack of action from the school regarding racist incidents and the cultural climate on campus.

On Friday a large group sat outside the president’s office sharing incidents of bias and hate speech on campus and demanding greater action by WSU officials.

Earlier this week a dorm stairwell was defaced with swastikas and evacuated from a bomb threat.

Junior Lashae Daniels says the climate of racial tension on campus has gotten worse in her three years on campus.

“Every single year I’ve been here there have been racial incidents on campus that have led to committees that have led to meetings that have led to nothing," Daniels says. "This happens every single year and nothing is done.”

Students outside WSU President Kirk Schulz's office voice their concerns Friday, Aug. 25. University Provost Dan Bernardo, center, later addressed the crowd.
Several university administrators, including the provost, were on hand Friday to respond to concerns. But students and faculty expressed displeasure that President Kirk Schulz was not. Schulz is off campus this week on a school trip to American Samoa.

Last year a student group built a controversial demonstration wall on campus supporting then-candidate Donald Trump. Supporters said it was for free speech, and the university allowed it, despite opposition from other student groups who said it promoted hate speech.

James Allsup, a WSU student who attended the recent Charlottesville "Unite The Right" rally,  resigned as president of the university's College Republicans chapter after an online backlash. Students have called on WSU to expel Allsup. University administrators say they are unable to do so since his actions are protected by the First Amendment.

This is the first week of fall semester at WSU.

