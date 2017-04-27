WSU Professor Says University Violated His Academic Freedom Over Wolf Comments

By Jes Burns 20 minutes ago
  • A WSU professor got into hot water last fall after telling media a rancher chose to graze cattle near a known wolf den.
    UNITED STATES FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE

A Washington State University professor says the University violated his academic freedom after he spoke out on the killing of the Profanity Peak wolf pack. An official complaint filed today alleges university officials were politically motivated to discredit him.

Professor Rob Wielgus researches wolf-livestock interactions. He got into hot water last fall after telling media a rancher chose to graze cattle near a known wolf den. After wolves started killing the cattle, Washington wildlife officials killed seven wolves.

Washington State University firmly disavowed the statements.

Wielgus’ attorney Adam Carlesco says the university violated its own academic freedom policies.

“There have been a series of allegations that the University has flung, including illegal lobbying and improper use of state resources that we believe to be a ruse as a way of trying to push him out of his position,” Carlesco said.

Washington State says it doesn’t comment on personnel issues.

Copyright 2017 EarthFix

