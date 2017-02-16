WSU President Commits To Diversity

Washington State University President Kirk Schulz packed an auditorium Thursday at his first State of the University address. He highlighted the university's accomplishments since his presidency began last June.



Schulz cracked jokes throughout and reiterated support for the university's undocumented students. Schulz said regardless of what happens with President Donald Trump’s travel ban, the university is committed to a multicultural family-friendly environment.

“We also had a lot of our colleagues and friends in the international community that were separated from families and others because of the travel ban,” Schulz said. “The university fought really hard to make sure that that was lifted and that we can have an internationally diverse community here.”

Another big point Schulz focused on was the Drive to 25. This campaign aims to make WSU one of the top 25 in the nation for research by 2030.

Some notable research already taking place includes the creation of the Cosmic Crisp apple, which is part of a WSU program Schulz described as having fruition (pun intended). He said about 3 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees will be planted and available to consumers by 2020.

Schulz added that the advantage of a land grant university like WSU is its strength in agriculture.

“It shows what can happen when you have a long term research program working with local industry,” he said.

