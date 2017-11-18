WSU Music School Director Nominated For Pulitzer Prize

By Esmy Jimenez 8 minutes ago
Greg Yasinitsky, director of Washington State University’s School of Music, has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Music.

It was the jazz composer’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra that earned him prestigious nod.

The composition premiered last January and was performed by the Baton Rouge Symphony.

“This is the most prestigious award for an American composer. There is no Nobel Prize in Music. This is it,” Yasinitsky told Northwest Public Radio.

Yasinisky says he’s grateful and excited by the amount of community support he’s received after the nomination. He’s been teaching music at WSU since 1982, and coordinated the jazz studies program for nearly 30 years.

“The one thing Beethoven can’t tell us is what it’s like to be alive right now. Hopefully there’s something in what we do that people will want to hear again later,” he said. “What will happen with my piece? I have no idea. Will they listen 50 years from now? I hope so!”

The 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners will be announced in spring 2018.

