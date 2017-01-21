Women's March On Washington Goes Worldwide: Snapshots From Around The Globe

Updated at 1 p.m. ET

As the Women's March on Washington has swelled in support, attracting attention and supporters in the lead-up to Saturday's demonstrations, its name has become something of a misnomer.

Sister marches have been organized in all 50 states, and in countries around the world. They have been organized to express solidarity with the aims of the original march: opposition to President Trump's agenda, and support of women's rights and human rights in general.

Given the quirks of time zones, many of those marches kicked off before the event that inspired them. In Paris, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Bangkok, Delhi, Cape Town, and other cities, protesters have already broken out their signs and pink hats in solidarity.

Here's a glimpse of the marches Saturday — around the country, and around the world.



Boston

"It is shoulder to shoulder" in Boston Common, WBUR's Deborah Becker tells Scott Simon on Weekend Edition Saturday. She describes the rally there as a "sea of pink," referring to the pink knit caps that have become distinctive of the Women's March on Washington.

The caps have come to be known as "pussyhats," in reference to a tape in which Trump bragged about assaulting women by grabbing their genitals.

Deborah reports that the message of the Boston protesters is one of solidarity with the primary march in Washington. They bear signs not only protesting Trump, but supporting a range of issues — from climate science to women's access to abortion and birth control.

Both Massachusetts senators, Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, addressed the rally in Boston.

"I'm here to fight back!" Warren told the crowd. "We are in marches to say we are fighting back. That's who we are."



Raleigh, N.C.

"There's been a steady stream of marchers" in the streets of downtown Raleigh, reports Jess Clark of member station WUNC. "It spans the spectrum — protesters represent diverse issues, diverse backgrounds."

She notes that she has seen men in baseball caps, women in hijabs and several people in those distinctive pink caps.

"The massive crowd has taken over the downtown area, shutting down several streets in the process," The Associated Press reports from Raleigh.

The news service notes marches and rallies are taking place in cities across the state, including Charlotte and Asheville.



Sydney

Demonstrators gathered in the city's Hyde Park carrying signs with slogans like "Bridges not walls," and "A woman's place is in the revolution."

As protester Stef Vogt told The Sydney Morning Herald, "We want to send a sign to the women in the U.S. that we're all in this together."

But participants also say this isn't just about Trump.

"Women's rights are not about women," musician Amanda Palmer told a the marchers. "They're about everyone. My son and husband are feminists."



London

In the U.K. capital, protesters overtook a 2-mile stretch from the U.S. Embassy to Trafalgar Square, where the marchers held a rally, according to CNN.

"It is important for me to march in solidarity," one protester told The Guardian. "Yesterday was a confusing day and a sad day, I was sad to see Obama leave ... We do not know what the government is going to be like."

Among the marchers was London's mayor, Sadiq Khan.

"As a feminist in City Hall I fully support the fight for gender equality," Khan told the British newspaper. "It's wrong that in 2017 someone's life chances and fundamental rights are still dependent on their gender."

NPR's Frank Langfitt shot video from the scene, which you can view above.



Antarctica

There were even "marchers" in Antarctica. Linda Zunas, a reseacher in a remote corner of the continent called Paradise Bay, told The Independent that she organized a group of 30 people with banners reading "Penguins for peace" and "love from seven continents."

