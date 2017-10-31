Women At Washington’s Capitol Say ‘Me Too’

Several women who work at the Washington state Capitol say they’ve experienced groping and other unwelcome behaviors by men. These women agreed to speak to NWPR and The News Tribune of Tacoma following similar reports of inappropriate behavior in other state capitols, including Salem, Oregon.

NWPR spoke with eight current and former legislative staffers and lobbyists and one former lawmaker. Only two of the women agreed to having their names published.

Nicole Grant lobbied in Olympia from 2010 to 2016 on behalf of electrical workers. She’s now with the King County Labor Council. Grant describes behaviors she experienced ranging from excessive touching.

“To a slap on the butt, to lingering hugs, to, like, grabbing your breast,” Grant said.

Former state Representative Jessyn Farrell described an incident when a lobbyist patted her on the behind in the hallway. The women all described a reluctance to report incidents because of shock, embarrassment or concern it could affect their careers.