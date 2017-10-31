White House Blocks Money for Tribal Housing on Columbia River

The White House will not to move forward on a plan to build tribal housing along the Columbia River. That’s according to members of Oregon and Washington’s Congressional delegations.

The federal money would have paid to develop new housing along the Columbia River for four tribes -- the Nez Perce Tribe, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation, and the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.

Their members were displaced beginning in the 1930’s, when construction of the Bonneville, Dalles, and John Day Dams on the lower Columbia flooded homes, villages, and traditional hunting and fishing grounds.

For years, the tribes have argued the government has not made good on its promises to fully compensate them. Some continue to live along the river, in dilapidated temporary housing.

Earlier this year, The Army Corps of Engineers budgeted $3 million to begin planning new housing near the Dalles Dam. It needed to find half of that money from elsewhere in its budget.

But last week, the White House Office of Management and Budget informed Congress the money would not be forthcoming. According to one Senate staffer, the White House argued the Army Corps should not be in the housing business.

The five members of Congress have sent a letter to OMB Director Mick Mulvaney asking for a reconsideration of the White House decision.

Charles Hudson, the Director of Government Affairs for the Portland-based Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, called the decision “disappointing.”

“Now as a cold windy winter is about to set in, the timing could not have been worse to pull the plug on this program,” Hudson said.

The Office of Management and Budget did not respond to emails and phone calls requesting comment.