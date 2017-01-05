West Coast Civic & Trade Delegation Lands In Cuba

A delegation of civic and business leaders from Washington state and California landed in Cuba this afternoon . Their arrival coincides with Alaska Airlines' launch of daily scheduled service from Seattle via Los Angeles to Havana.

The visiting delegation includes the University of Washington president, port officials from Seattle and Tacoma and hospitality industry leaders. Port of Tacoma commissioners had a lively debate beforehand about whether one of them should travel to Cuba at public expense. Commissioner Don Johnson was opposed.

“I consider that an absolute boondoggle," Johnson said. I mean, you catch airplanes, meet somebody, take a tour in an old '55 Chevy and you come home, huh.”

Johnson was outvoted by other port commissioners including Clare Petrich.

"We used to be a provider of lentils and our farmers I think have worked closely with Cuba in the past," Petrich said. I hope we can reopen those trade routes once again."

Over the past two years, the Obama administration has relaxed travel and financial restrictions between the U.S. and Cuba. But Republican leaders of the newly sworn in U.S. Congress have given no indication they will lift the longstanding trade embargo.

