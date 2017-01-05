West Coast Civic & Trade Delegation Lands In Cuba

By 6 minutes ago
  • At Los Angeles International Airport, Alaska Airlines pilots John Ladner and Chris Kipp prepare Thursday to fly the airline's inaugural flight to Cuba.
    At Los Angeles International Airport, Alaska Airlines pilots John Ladner and Chris Kipp prepare Thursday to fly the airline's inaugural flight to Cuba.
    Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

A delegation of civic and business leaders from Washington state and California landed in Cuba this afternoon . Their arrival coincides with Alaska Airlines' launch of daily scheduled service from Seattle via Los Angeles to Havana.

The visiting delegation includes the University of Washington president, port officials from Seattle and Tacoma and hospitality industry leaders. Port of Tacoma commissioners had a lively debate beforehand about whether one of them should travel to Cuba at public expense. Commissioner Don Johnson was opposed.

“I consider that an absolute boondoggle," Johnson said. I mean, you catch airplanes, meet somebody, take a tour in an old '55 Chevy and you come home, huh.”

Johnson was outvoted by other port commissioners including Clare Petrich.

"We used to be a provider of lentils and our farmers I think have worked closely with Cuba in the past," Petrich said. I hope we can reopen those trade routes once again."

Over the past two years, the Obama administration has relaxed travel and financial restrictions between the U.S. and Cuba. But Republican leaders of the newly sworn in U.S. Congress have given no indication they will lift the longstanding trade embargo. 

Copyright 2017 NW News Network 

Tags: 
cuba
Alaska Airlines
airlines

Related Content

Alaska Airlines Launches Service To Havana Amid Uncertainty About Cuba Policy

By Jan 4, 2017

Alaska Airlines launches a daily flight Thursday morning from the West Coast to Havana. The new service comes as the Obama administration's opening to Cuba gives way to an uncertain future.

Alaska Air Seals Takeover Of Rival Virgin America

By Dec 14, 2016

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has closed the deal to take over West Coast rival Virgin America. The combined carrier will become the nation's fifth-largest airline.

Improved U.S.-Cuba Relations Are Creating A Surge Of Cuban Migrants

By Oct 24, 2016

You might assume that with the thawing of relations between Cuba and the U.S., Cubans would see positive change at home, and less reason to attempt the perilous water crossing to Florida. You'd assume wrong.

U.S. law enforcement authorities are confronting a surge of Cuban migrants trying to make the journey by boat across the Florida Straits; it's the highest numbers they've seen in two decades.