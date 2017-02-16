Washington Supreme Court Rules Against Richland Florist

By Anna Boiko-Weyrauch 3 minutes ago
  • Curt Freed, left, and his husband Robert Ingersoll, the couple who sued florist Barronelle Stutzman for refusing to provide services for their wedding.
    Curt Freed, left, and his husband Robert Ingersoll, the couple who sued florist Barronelle Stutzman for refusing to provide services for their wedding.
    Elaine Thompson/ Associated Press / AP Images

The Washington State Supreme Court affirmed that an eastern Washington florist cannot refuse to sell wedding flowers to a same-sex couple.

The justices upheld a lower court’s ruling against Arlene’s Flowers in Richland, which denied service to a gay couple for their wedding in 2013.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought the case against the florist. He said the court made the statement that businesses must treat all customers equally.

“If they choose to sell wedding flowers, they cannot choose to sell wedding flowers only for heterosexual couples and deny that same service to gay couples. And the state supreme court has made that very clear,” Ferguson said. 

The owner of the flower shop, Baronelle Stutzman, is a devout Baptist and believes that marriage is only between a man and a woman.

"And for me to be a part of celebrating something that is totally against my faith, I just, it's not that I wouldn't, it's that I couldn't do that," Stutzman said. 

Her lawyers argued that her floral arrangements were an expression of her first amendment rights to free speech and free religious exercise.

The state supreme court rejected those claims, saying providing flowers for a same-sex marriage would not endorse the marriage.

Lawyers for Arlene’s Flowers say they will appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2017 KUOW

Tags: 
same sex weddings
discrimination law
Washington Supreme Court

Related Content

Same-Sex Couple In Arlene’s Flowers Case Wary Of Trump Administration

By 1 hour ago

The Washington State Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that a florist who declined to do flowers for a same-sex wedding broke the state’s anti-discrimination law. But the same-sex couple who won the case, isn’t celebrating too enthusiastically just yet.

Idaho Legislature Votes To Recognize Gay Marriage For Tax Purposes

By Samantha Wright Jan 24, 2017
Quinn Dombrowski / FLICKR Creative Commons

The Idaho Legislature’s powerful tax committee took a vote Tuesday that some lawmakers say recognizes same-sex marriages. At issue are discrepancies between state and federal tax rules. 

Washington State Supreme Court Hears Arlene's Flowers Case In Bellevue

By Nov 15, 2016

The Washington Supreme Court Tuesday heard the case of a florist versus a same-sex couple who wanted flowers for their wedding in 2013. The owner of Arlene’s Flowers in Richland, Washington, refused to take the job, saying it was against her religious beliefs.