Washington Supreme Court Orders Environmental Review For Coastal Oil Terminals

By David Steves 46 minutes ago

The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that two proposed fossil fuel terminal projects in Grays Harbor cannot go forward without further environmental review.

The court sided with the Quinault Indian tribe and four environmental groups in overturning a 2015 appeals decision. It had ruled that the two projects were not subject to review under the state’s Ocean Resource Management Act.

That lower court ruling upheld the decision by the state and the city of Hoquiam to issue permits for the expansion of the Westway and Imperium terminals. Both projects would have allowed the companies to bring in more oil and gas by rail and load it onto ocean-going tankers. One of the proposals was dropped last year. The other faces hurdles imposed by a separate review by the Washington Department of Ecology.

Oregon Lawmakers Will Try Again On Oil Train Safety Bill

By Conrad Wilson Jan 11, 2017

Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney introduced a bill Tuesday that would increase regulations for railroads carrying crude oil and other hazardous materials through the state.

The bill would give the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality the authority to regulate railroads carrying hazardous materials.

As OPB reported in June, that's a level of preparation the state currently doesn’t have.

Following Oil Train Derailment, Feds Tell Union Pacific To Improve Track Inspections

By Conrad Wilson, Tony Schick Dec 23, 2016

The Federal Railroad Administration is requiring Union Pacific railroad to increase its inspections and the quality of its track maintenance.

The agreement announced Friday comes in response to a fiery oil train derailment in June in the Columbia River Gorge.

Under the agreement, Union Pacific will need to increase track inspections to twice per week.