Washington Supreme Court Orders Environmental Review For Coastal Oil Terminals

The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that two proposed fossil fuel terminal projects in Grays Harbor cannot go forward without further environmental review.

The court sided with the Quinault Indian tribe and four environmental groups in overturning a 2015 appeals decision. It had ruled that the two projects were not subject to review under the state’s Ocean Resource Management Act.

That lower court ruling upheld the decision by the state and the city of Hoquiam to issue permits for the expansion of the Westway and Imperium terminals. Both projects would have allowed the companies to bring in more oil and gas by rail and load it onto ocean-going tankers. One of the proposals was dropped last year. The other faces hurdles imposed by a separate review by the Washington Department of Ecology.

