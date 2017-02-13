Washington State Senator Concerned For 'Dreamers' Future Under Trump

  • Washington state Sen. Barbara Bailey
Originally published on February 13, 2017 4:02 pm

President Donald Trump has made immigration a top issue. But one of his campaign promises has a Republican state senator in Washington concerned.

Sen. Barbara Bailey made headlines in 2014 when she sponsored the so-called “Real Hope Act.” It allows high school graduates whose parents brought them to this country illegally to qualify for state financial aid.

On the day the bill passed, Bailey celebrated with a group of so-called “dreamers.”

Now three years later, President Trump has vowed to repeal a federal policy that allows qualified students or graduates to defer deportation and receive a work visa.

Bailey said that concerns her “a great deal.”

“Because I think that we leave people with a lot of doubt about their future,” she said.

But Bailey, whose son works for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has a get tough side to her as well. She said if someone poses a threat to America, “Find a way to get rid of ‘em.”

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
immigration
Donald Trump
Executive Order

Related Content

The Attorney General Behind The Resistance To Trump's Travel Ban

By Feb 7, 2017

Outside the federal courthouse in downtown Seattle last Friday afternoon, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson suddenly found himself in the national spotlight after federal Judge James L. Robart had just imposed an immediate, nationwide halt to President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees. As camera shutters clicked, Ferguson played David to Trump's Goliath.

"The law is a powerful thing," Ferguson said. "It has the ability to hold everybody accountable to it and that includes the president of the United States."

Former Secretaries Of State Get Behind Washington Lawsuit Against Trump

By Feb 6, 2017

First it was companies like Amazon and Expedia. Now Washington state’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration has the support of former top U.S. officials.

Federal Judge In Seattle Stops Trump's Ban On Refugees And Immigrants

By Feb 3, 2017
Amy Radil / KUOW

A federal court judge in Seattle has ordered a temporary halt to the President Donald Trump’s immigration ban -- nationwide.

The restraining order is part of the lawsuit filed by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. U.S. District Judge James Robart issued the ruling Friday afternoon.

Inslee To Trump: 'We Beat You'

By Feb 9, 2017

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco Thursday afternoon refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations. The court left in place a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S.

Inslee Vows 'Resistance Everywhere' Approach To Trump Administration

By Feb 9, 2017

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is vowing to continue to resist policies from President Donald Trump. At a news conference Thursday, the Democrat said Washington has been “appropriately bold and protective” of its interests.