Washington State Officials Say They Have Better Idea Of How Many Fish Escaped In Net Pen Failure

By 21 minutes ago
  • Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press

 

Officials now have clearer estimates on the disastrous release of farmed Atlantic salmon into Puget Sound this month.

Up to 185,000 non-native salmon were released.

Cooke Aquaculture, the company that operates the net pen, is responsible for cleaning up the spill. This weekend the company concluded that more than a third of the salmon did NOT escape.

But with more than 300,000 fish originally in the nets, that means tens of thousands have scattered throughout Puget Sound.

Washington state's Incident Command Spokesperson Cori Simmons said it will be a while before the state knows the effects of the spill.

"We don't have things like cause, and things like that. None of the departments involved are interested in doing a rush investigation,” Simmons said. “Whatever happened it's very, very important that we find out the whole story."

Multiple state agencies are investigating.

Tribal anglers, including teams with the Lummi Nation, continue to pull up thousands of farmed Atlantic fish.

Cooke Aquaculture had applied for a new fish-net permit in the state, but Governor Jay Inslee's office has put a hold on the permit for now.

Copyright 2017 KUOW

Tags: 
northwest salmon

Related Content

Thousands of Atlantic Salmon Escape Puget Sound Fish Farm

By Aug 22, 2017
Michael C. York / Associated Press

 

Commercial fishing boats are scrambling to catch as many Atlantic salmon as they can after a net pen broke near Puget Sound’s Cyprus Island. Fishers reported of thousands of the non-native fish jumping in the water or washing ashore.

Salmon Are Losing Their Ability To Sense, Fear Nearby Predators

By John Ryan Jun 1, 2017

“No fear” might be an OK slogan for a bumper sticker, but it’s a terrible idea for a salmon.

Salmon are starting to lose their sense of smell and their fear of predators, according to research from federal and university scientists in Seattle.

Their preliminary work, presented in May at a symposium on ocean acidification at the University of Washington, documents yet another way carbon dioxide emissions are messing with the world's oceans.