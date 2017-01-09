Washington State Legislature Convenes for Opening Day, Starting 2017 Budget Session

By Jeanie Lindsay 1 hour ago
  • New and returning lawmakers take the oath of office on day one of Washington state's 2017 legislative session.
    New and returning lawmakers take the oath of office on day one of Washington state's 2017 legislative session.
    Jeanie Lindsay / Northwest News Network
Originally published on January 9, 2017 5:08 pm

Washington state’s 65th Legislature is in session. Both the House and Senate convened at noon Monday, marking the start of a 105-day budget writing session.

While education funding is a top priority, in an opening day speech, Speaker of the House Frank Chopp expressed his concerns that Washington residents will lose their health care if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

“Whatever happens in Washington D.C., in this Washington, we must not let our neighbors in rural and urban areas be without basic health,” Chopp said.

Chopp’s remarks were swiftly followed by a call for unity from Republican House Minority Leader Dan Kristiansen.

“We are gonna be faced with some challenges this year,” he said. “But like those that have gone before us, they have come up with a way to get the job done.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee will give his second inaugural address to the legislature.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
washington legislature
washington education
Affordable Care Act

Related Content

Trump Digs, Partisan Sniping and Education Funding As Washington Lawmakers Convene

By 11 hours ago

The Washington Legislature convenes Monday for a 105-day budget writing session. And the political dynamic in Olympia is full of digs at President-elect Trump, partisan sniping and disagreement over how to fund education.

Lawmakers Hesitant On Changes to Washington’s Police Deadly Force Law

By 12 hours ago
Cori Medeiros / WSU Spokane Communications

 

Should it be easier to criminally charge police officers in Washington who use deadly force? A legislative task force said “yes," but the vote was far from unanimous.

Recriminations As School Funding Task Force Splits Along Partisan Lines

By Jan 4, 2017

Washington state lawmakers face a daunting task as they convene on Monday for the 2017 legislative session: how to fully fund public schools by 2018. And that job might have just gotten harder.

Washington Healthcare Plans Unlikely To Change Under Trump Administration

By Nov 30, 2016
Associated Press / AP Images

The sign up period for the Washington State Health plan is underway, and a spokesman says despite plans by the Trump administration to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, it’s very unlikely coverage will change in 2017, or even the following year.