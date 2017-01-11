Washington Republicans React To Inslee’s Inauguration Speech

By Jeanie Lindsay 1 minute ago
  • Washington state's Republican leaders met with the press to criticize and praise Gov. Jay Inslee's inauguration day speech.
    Washington state's Republican leaders met with the press to criticize and praise Gov. Jay Inslee's inauguration day speech.
    Jeanie Lindsay / Northwest News Network
Originally published on January 11, 2017 5:18 pm

It’s on everyone’s mind and agenda in Olympia: funding education. But some of the governor’s ideas have Washington Republicans on edge. After the governor’s speech Wednesday, GOP leaders met with the press to share what they liked - and what they didn’t.

Republicans agreed that education needs solid funding. But they were concerned about the governor’s take on levy reform in the past. Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler thought it shouldn’t be ruled out.

“There are still some significant disparities around the state,” he said. “So, some levy reform could certainly be a part of the package.”

Rep. Dan Kristiansen of Snohomish appreciated that Inslee said there is no one way to solve the education issue.

“While he’s got a plan, he acknowledged that there are several plans that will be considered,” Kristiansen said. “And ultimately that’s what the legislative process is about.”

Republicans have yet to submit their plan for education funding.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
Governor Jay Inslee
washington GOP
mark schoesler

Related Content

Inslee Prioritizes Education Funding In Inauguration Address

By 41 minutes ago

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was sworn in Wednesday for a second term. In his inaugural address to a joint session of the Washington Legislature, the Democrat said his top priority this year is to fully fund education.

Inslee Announces Plans To Restructure Family And Children Services

By Dec 15, 2016
Associated Press / AP Images

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced plans to create a new department focusing on at-risk families and children. The Department of Children, Youth and Families, as the agency will be called, will provide services currently overseen by Social and Health Services.

Washington Governor Says With Tax Changes, State Could Fund Education

By Dec 13, 2016
Associated Press / AP Images

Washington state could completely fund its public schools for the first time in decades. Democratic Governor Jay Inslee rolled out his budget proposal today .