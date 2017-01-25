Washington, Oregon Secretaries Of State React To Trump Voter Fraud Investigation

By 32 minutes ago
  • Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, left, and Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson
    Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, left, and Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson
    Washington Secretary of State/ Oregon Secretary of State
Originally published on January 25, 2017 4:54 pm

President Donald Trump wants a “major investigation” into voter fraud during the 2016 election. But Washington Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman said Wednesday that she’s seen no evidence of illegal voting.

In a statement, Wyman said she takes “any allegations of voter fraud seriously” and is eager to review evidence the president or his investigation might uncover. But Wyman said at this point she’s confident Washington’s voting system is secure and says “there is no evidence that illegal voting took place anywhere in our state during the 2016 election.”

During the election last fall Wyman raised concerns about the fact that Washington does not require proof of citizenship to vote and called for a change to the law. But Wyman said in her statement there are other safeguards in place to prevent illegal voting.

Oregon’s newly elected Republican Secretary of State is Dennis Richardson. He tweeted earlier today that his office is “willing to review evidence of voter fraud” but added “our experts report extreme integrity of registration, voting.”

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
Voter Fraud
voting
Kim Wyman
Dennis Richardson
Donald Trump

Related Content

Wyden Touts Vote By Mail To Counter Fraud

By Dave Blanchard 1 hour ago
United States Congress / Wikimedia Commons

This week, President Donald Trump repeated his claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election. U.S. Senator Ron Wyden says President Trump should look to Oregon if he has concerns about the country’s elections.

Questions About Shooting Suspect's Citizenship Prompt Voter Verification Proposal

By Sep 30, 2016

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman Friday introduced a proposal that would allow election officials to verify the citizenship of voters in the state. It comes in response to questions about whether the suspect in a recent shooting near Seattle voted legally.

Here Are The Problems With The Trump Team's Voter Fraud Evidence

By Nov 28, 2016

Consider it another Trump flip-flop: back in October, Donald Trump told a crowd, "I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election, if I win."