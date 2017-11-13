Washington, Oregon Join North American Climate Change Agreement

  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee attended an international climate conference in Bonn, Germany.
    Office of the Governor

Oregon and Washington will be part of a group discussing climate change initiatives with two neighboring nations. The agreement between the more than a dozen U.S. states and Mexico and Canada is the product of meetings at an international climate conference in Bonn, Germany.

 Oregon and Washington are part of the bi-partisan U.S. Climate Alliance, which is at the Bonn summit to challenge the Trump administration’s climate policy.

 “The Trump administration is a blip, it’s just a temporary blip,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said.

 Earlier this year, the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of an international agreement that aimed to develop guidelines for greenhouse gas reduction. But Inslee said he’s confident the United States still has a place at the table when it comes to climate change.

 “So, for the moment, in the foreseeable future, the leadership from our nation will be coming from governors and legislators and mayors,” Inslee said. “And it is!”

 During discussions in Bonn, the states agreed to maintain an international dialogue with Canada and Mexico on topics including clean power, energy efficiency and carbon pricing.

 Inslee and other state leaders are also discussing ocean acidification, zero-emission vehicles and clean technologies.

