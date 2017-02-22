Washington Lawmakers Consider Bill To Change Drunk Driving Law

By Jeanie Lindsay 52 minutes ago
  • Rep. John Lovick encourages the passage of HB 1874, which would decrease the legal blood alcohol content limit.
    Rep. John Lovick encourages the passage of HB 1874, which would decrease the legal blood alcohol content limit.
    Jeanie Lindsay / Northwest News Network
Originally published on February 21, 2017 5:54 pm

Washington lawmakers are considering a bill that would reduce the legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers from .08 to .05. That would make the limit one of the lowest in the nation. The House Transportation Committee heard the bill Tuesday

Supporters of the bill claim the current legal blood-alcohol content limit is not enough to protect drivers. Rep. John Lovick, a Democrat and former state trooper, sponsored the bill. He said he is confident it will reduce the number of fatal accidents.

Sarah Longwell, from the American Beverage Institute, disagrees.

“If you pass a legal limit of .05, you have to be prepared to arrest people whose level of impairment is lower than that of driving talking on a hands-free cell phone,” she said.

Opponents also pointed out that notable activist groups such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving were not testifying in support of this bill.

It’s estimated that cities and counties would spend around $4.6 million every two years due to increased DUI-related workloads for law enforcement.

Similar legislation is being considered in Utah and Hawaii.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
drunk driving
driving under influence
alcohol
washington legislature

Related Content

Washington State Patrol Unveils New Breathalyzer Machines

By Kim Malcom Nov 6, 2014
Morten Gade / Flickr

After four years of testing and assessment, the Washington State Patrol rolled out its new breathalyzer machines Tuesday.

Trooper Mel Sterkel was running the new Draeger Alcotest 95-10 through its paces.

"And now the second sample," Sterkel says.

A tone in the background is the machine taking the breath sample as the media's cameras click and whirr. He breathes into a tube for about 5 seconds. That's enough to provide 1.5 liters of air, the minimum needed for a valid sample.