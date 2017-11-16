Washington Highway Renamed To Honor Freeman High School Shooting Victim

A section of Washington state highway south of Spokane will be renamed to honor the victim of a school shooting earlier this fall.

A 13-mile stretch of State Route 27, which runs past Freeman High School, will have official signage marking it as the Sam Strahan Memorial Highway.

Strahan was shot and killed by a fellow classmate September 13. The 15-year-old, who was a sophomore at Freeman, is hailed as a hero for intervening in the attack and saving the lives of other students.

The Washington State Transportation Commission estimates 3 to 8 weeks for the signs to be in place.

Over 7,500 people signed a petition to rename the highway in Strahan’s honor.

