Washington Governor Wouldn't Order National Guard To Round-Up Immigrants

  • Washington Governor Jay Inslee has said that if such an order were issued, he wouldn’t order the national guard to round up immigrants.
The Oregon Governor’s office says the state military is not permitted to arrest or detain people based on their immigration status. 

The statement comes after a draft memo from the Trump Administration proposed mobilizing national guard troops to round-up unauthorized immigrants

A Department of Homeland Security spokesman said it was an early draft from last month, which had not been seriously considered.

Governor Kate Brown’s office said it never saw the draft and will continue to fight to keep the State an inclusive place for all Oregonians, regardless of heritage, religion, or immigration status.

A spokesman for the Oregon National Guard says they’ve received no official orders.

The White House originally declined to comment then denied the story saying it’s 100% not true.

