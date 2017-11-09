Washington GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse Urges Passage Of DACA Bill By Congress

Washington Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse is urging his colleagues to pass legislation that would give legal status to some undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Newhouse, from Sunnyside in central Washington, says that's needed because President Trump's decision to phase out the Obama-era DACA program has left tens of thousands of people in legal limbo.

Immigrant advocates have long called for a so-called "Clean Dream Act" – an unconditional vote that would give residency protections to eligible immigrants.

But during a press conference in Washington, D.C., Newhouse said it might be necessary to attach the legislation to other bills.

"The president has indicated that he is not in favor of a ‘Clean Dream Act.’” Newhouse said. “And so, I don't know that it's to our advantage to take our time to pass something that would fall under that category of ‘clean,’ to have to see that vetoed."

About 18,000 Washingtonians have been covered by DACA. Newhouse says more than a third of them live in his central Washington district.

