Washington GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse Urges Passage Of DACA Bill By Congress

By Derek Wang 9 minutes ago

Washington Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse is urging his colleagues to pass legislation that would give legal status to some undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Newhouse, from Sunnyside in central Washington, says that's needed because President Trump's decision to phase out the Obama-era DACA program has left tens of thousands of people in legal limbo.

Immigrant advocates have long called for a so-called "Clean Dream Act" – an unconditional vote that would give residency protections to eligible immigrants.

But during a press conference in Washington, D.C., Newhouse said it might be necessary to attach the legislation to other bills.

"The president has indicated that he is not in favor of a ‘Clean Dream Act.’” Newhouse said. “And so, I don't know that it's to our advantage to take our time to pass something that would fall under that category of ‘clean,’ to have to see that vetoed."

About 18,000 Washingtonians have been covered by DACA. Newhouse says more than a third of them live in his central Washington district.

Copyright 2017 KUOW

Tags: 
DACA
Yakima

Related Content

With A DACA Summer Job, A Bumper Crop Of Worry

By Esmy Jimenez Aug 10, 2017

Adeline Guerra is a 19-year old nursing student at Washington State University Tri-Cities, and is one of 1.4 million people living and working in the U.S. under the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Washington State Attorney General, Other Democratic AGs To File Suit Against DACA Repeal

By Sep 5, 2017
Tom Banse / Northwest News Network

 

Washington state's top lawyer Bob Ferguson says his office is coordinating a joint lawsuit by Democratic attorneys general in order to protect young immigrants from deportation. The Trump administration plans to phase out the so-called DACA program.

McMorris Rodgers Splits With Trump On DACA

By Sep 5, 2017

Eastern Washington’s Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is the most powerful Republican woman in the U.S. House of Representatives. And now, she’s speaking out against President Donald Trump’s decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals—or DACA.