Washington AG Sues Quincy Vegetable Farm For Alleged Sexual Harassment

The top attorney in the state of Washington is bringing light to a pattern of alleged sexual assaults at a small-town farm. Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a federal lawsuit against Horning Brothers LLC and a supervisor.

Ferguson says the vegetable farm in the town of Quincy, limits most female employees to one job -- packing onions.

He says for the past five years the supervisor in that division required some women to have sex with him in order to keep their jobs.

Ferguson says workers who reported it to management were disciplined or fired.

"This is an especially vulnerable population, these are farm workers, and these women were being exploited, and management knew about that and they allowed that to continue," Ferguson said. "I mean, we're talking about sexual harassment, retaliation, these are very, very serious offenses and that's why we're bringing this litigation in federal court."

Ferguson accuses Horning Brothers of breaking federal and state anti-discrimination policies.

The federal lawsuit seeks money for the alleged victims. The amounts would be decided in court.

A request for comment from the company was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2017 KUOW