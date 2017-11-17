VW Settlement Money Spending Plan For Cleaner Transportation In Washington

By Bellamy Pailthorp 13 minutes ago
  • Volkswagen admitted to installing illegal software to cheat on emissions tests.
    Markus Schreiber / Associated Press

Washington will soon have nearly $113 million to spend on cleaner transportation technologies. The money comes from the national settlement with Volkswagen, after it admitted to installing illegal software in some diesel cars to cheat on emissions tests. The state department of Ecology was charged with creating a spending plan, which is now out for public comment. Air quality program manager Stu Clark said they’re looking for ways to leverage the spending and leapfrog to cleaner technologies that would last for 50 or 100 years.

“This really is an unprecedented amount of money and really an opportunity where we can strategically invest this and really make some great air quality benefits and transform some fleets out there to the latest leading-edge technologies,” said Clark.

Electrifying fleets and larger vehicles such as freight trucks, buses and ferries are a big priority. There are also nearly $17 million to be spent on electric vehicle charging stations. The transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gases in Washington state. Ecology said this plan will help the state make significant strides toward improving air quality.

Tags: 
Volkswagen
clean transportation
electric vehicles
Washington State Department of Ecology
carbon emissions

