Vancouver Port Election Spells Defeat For Big Oil

By 1 hour ago
  • Port of Vancouver commissioner candidate Don Orange (left) at his election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
    Molly Solomon / Oregon Public Broadcasting

Don Orange will be the next Port of Vancouver Commissioner. Initial results last night/Tuesday night show Orange had secured more than 64 percent of the vote. His win could spell the end of a massive oil terminal proposed at the port.

The race was one of the highest profile and most expensive local races this year. Combined, the candidates raised more than one million dollars, an amount almost unheard of in local port elections.

Don Orange celebrated his victory at the city’s local firefighter’s union building in Fruit Valley.

He ran his campaign in opposition to a plan that would bring the nation’s largest oil by rail terminal to the port.

“We’re standing up for the Columbia River," said Orange. "We’re standing up for Vancouver. We’re standing up for our responsibility for the next generation. We’re going to do what we need to do for our community.”

Orange says he plans to discuss the terminal project’s lease with the Port once his term begins in January.

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting

port of vancouver
vancouver oil terminal
Washington Elections

When Big Money Lands In A Small Vancouver Election

By Oct 23, 2017
Molly Solomon / OPB

On a recent Saturday morning, a dozen people crowded a small apartment in central Vancouver, Washington. They were filling up on bacon and eggs before a day of canvassing the neighborhood.

Supreme Court Rejects Port Defense Of Secret Meetings On Vancouver Oil Terminal

By Cassandra Profita Jun 8, 2017
Matthew Brown / ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Washington Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision Thursday in a ruling that suggests the Port of Vancouver violated public meetings law while negotiating a lease for an oil terminal.

Vancouver Port Commissioner Who Supports Oil Terminal Won't Seek Re-Election

By Molly Solomon Mar 29, 2017

Port of Vancouver commissioner Brian Wolfe announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election this fall. He’s vacating his seat after nearly 12 years on the job.

Wolfe said he’ll be stepping down at the end of this year to spend more time with his wife.

Wolfe has supported a massive oil-by-rail project proposed for the port. He said increased pressure from opponents of the oil terminal have been taxing on him and his family.