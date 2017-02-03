U.S. Judge grants national restraining order against travel ban

A federal court judge in Seattle has ordered a temporary halt to the President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

The national restraining order is part of the lawsuit filed by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. U.S. District Judge James Robart issued the ruling.

The lawsuit says  Trump’s Executive Order is unconstitutional because it discriminates based on religion. It blocks Syrian refugees from entering the country. Visa applications from certain Middle Eastern or African countries are also temporarily suspended.

In its lawsuit, the state says the administration’s policy is hurting families and has prevented family members from being reunited. The complaint says the policy will cost the state significant losses in tax revenues.

Since the complaint was filed, Minnesota has joined Washington's lawsuit. Other states — New York, Massachusetts and Virginia — have also taken legal action.

The White House says the Executive Order is needed for national security. 

The latest census figures show more than 7,000 Washington residents are from the banned countries.  

