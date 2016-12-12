Union Pacific Will Appeal Decision Blocking Rail Expansion In Mosier

The Union Pacific Railroad says it plans to appeal a decision blocking the expansion of its railroad track in Mosier, Oregon. Wasco County denied the proposed development on the basis that it would affect the Yakama Nation’s tribal treaty rights.

The Yakama Nation argued that an increase in rail traffic in the gorge would make it harder for tribal members to access fishing sites and argued that derailments could harm fisheries.

A train carrying crude oil derailed in Mosier last summer.

The railroad has said the new track would make it easier for trains to pass each other and would reduce the amount of time trains spend idling.

The Union Pacific Railroad filed a notice of appeal last week with the Columbia River Gorge Commission.

The Commission hears land use appeals for Oregon and Washington counties that are part of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

