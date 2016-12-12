Union Pacific Will Appeal Decision Blocking Rail Expansion In Mosier

By Dec 12, 2016
The Union Pacific Railroad says it plans to appeal a decision blocking the expansion of its railroad track in Mosier, Oregon. Wasco County denied the proposed development on the basis that it would affect the Yakama Nation’s tribal treaty rights.

The Yakama Nation argued that an increase in rail traffic in the gorge would make it harder for tribal members to access fishing sites and argued that derailments could harm fisheries.

A train carrying crude oil derailed in Mosier last summer.

The railroad has said the new track would make it easier for trains to pass each other and would reduce the amount of time trains spend idling.

The Union Pacific Railroad filed a notice of appeal last week with the Columbia River Gorge Commission.

The Commission hears land use appeals for Oregon and Washington counties that are part of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

railroad safety
Yakama Nation
Mosier
Oil Trains

Oregon, Union Pacific Use Microbes To Clean Up Oil Train Spill

By Aug 10, 2016

Oil that spilled from a derailed train in the Columbia River Gorge in June contaminated nearby groundwater. Starting in the next week, Union Pacific Railroad will be working with Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality to clean it up.

Mosier Groundwater Contaminated After Oil Train Derailment

By Kate Davidson & Spencer Raymond Jul 20, 2016
Washington Department of Ecology

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has found contaminated groundwater at the site of last month’s oil train derailment in the Columbia River Gorge.

Memo To Spokane City Council Says Proposed Oil Train Ballot Initiative Isn't Legal

By Nov 3, 2016

An initiative proposed for next year’s ballot in Spokane, Washington, would restrict coal and oil transport through the city by train. But now a hearing examiner for the city of Spokane says the proposal cannot be enforced.

Investigation Into Mosier Oil Train Derailment Continues

By Conrad Wilson Jun 17, 2016
Conrad Wilson / Oregon Public Broadcasting

The Federal Railroad Administration says it’s still investigating this month’s oil train derailment in the Columbia River Gorge.

Federal officials say they’ve received Oregon’s request for a moratorium on oil trains, but haven’t yet indicated whether they’ll grant it. Oregon made its request a week and a half ago.