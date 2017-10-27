Two Dead In Fatal Train Collision Near Kelso, Washington

By Molly Solomon 13 hours ago

 

A man and a woman are dead after a fatal collision with an Amtrak Cascades train near Kelso, Washington.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Department said the two people were killed after they drove their vehicle in front of the northbound passenger train around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The incident occurred at a private railway crossing near Horseshoe Bend Estate road. County officials say fatalities have occurred at this crossing before and the area has no crossing arms or warning devices.
 
Gus Melonas is a spokesman with BNSF, the company that owns the railway.
 
“Typically on private crossings there aren’t automatic warning gates, flashes or bells," Melonas said. “Typically there’s a stop sign with a sign that says railroad crossing.”
 
Melonas said this is the fifth and sixth fatality in Washington this year involving a train and vehicle collision. There have also been 20 people who have died crossing tracks by foot.

