Trump's Possible Interior Pick From Washington Still Under Ethics Probe

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name two people from eastern Washington to his cabinet. The two are odd ducks in the Trump leadership team — and not just because of where they're from.

Trump wants Retired General James Mattis of Richland to be his Secretary of Defense and he wants Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane to become Secretary of the Interior.

McMorris Rodgers met with Trump Monday. After stepping out of the golden elevators at Trump Tower, she spoke briefly with reporters.

"We spoke about a lot of things. It's always an honor to spend time with the President-elect I walk away reminded that he's a man of action, " McMorris Rodgers said.

So far, Trump has selected three billionaires for his cabinet. All together, his nominees donated nearly $12 million to his campaign and the Republican Party this year. The eastern Washington nominees are not big donors.

McMorris Rodgers is the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress. She's also the subject of an unfinished ethics probe. In 2013, an ethics panel found 'reason to believe' McMorris Rodgers had used Congressional staff and resources to campaign for reelection. That included preparing for an election debate in Spokane, where she talked about farmers.

"They're also concerned about regulations coming out of EPA, regulations like dust particulate on the farm. The regulatory climate in this country is stifling businesses," McMorris Rodgers said.

In 2014, the House Ethics Committee said it would gather more information. Since then, it has neither closed its investigation nor announced any findings.

The committee's top lawyer declined to comment for this story. So did McMorris Rodgers' office. In an emailed statement, her spokesperson said McMorris Rodgers has fully cooperated with the investigation and is confident she has complied with all laws and rules.

For James Mattis to join the cabinet, Congress would have to pass a new law. He retired from the Marine Corps three years ago. Under current law aimed at preserving civilian control of government, seven years must pass between being in uniform and running the Pentagon.

