Trump Order Could Affect Hanford, Cascade-Siskiyou National Monuments

President Trump issued an executive order Wednesday that could foreshadow changes for two national monuments in Oregon and Washington.

The order applies to monuments designated or expanded since 1996 that are 100,000 acres or larger. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s list includes the Hanford National Monument in Washington. The Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Southwest Oregon is not on that initial list. But it fits the President’s criteria for review.



Dave Willis with the Soda Mountain Wilderness Council is afraid the administration could roll back protections for the Cascade-Siskiyou.



"This review is unnecessary and it looks like the beginning of a slippery slope of the Trump administration trying to road and erode and log and drill America’s public lands," Willis said. "And that’s absolutely the wrong way to go."



The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association praised the president’s order and expressed hope it would lead to a rollback of the monument expansion.

