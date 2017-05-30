TriMet Stabbing Suspect Rails In Court

The man charged in Friday’s TriMet stabbings made his court appearance Tuesday.

Jeremy Christian appeared defiant and unapologetic as he shouted, “You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism,” during his first court appearance.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was in a Multnomah County courtroom Tuesday afternoon facing two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges for the Friday incident on a Portland light-rail train.

He repeatedly yelled over courtroom personnel.

Public defenders have been appointed for Christian. Lane Borg, the head of the local public defender agency, said the office was “saddened by this tragedy” but urged people to let the justice system take its course.

Authorities say Christian started verbally abusing two young women, including one wearing a hijab. Three men on the train intervened before police say Christian attacked them, killing two and wounding one.

One of the victims of the train attack, Micah Fletcher, was in court for the arraignment. Christian ended the hearing as he began it, shouting: “Death to the enemies of America. Leave this country if you hate our freedom. Death to Antifa. You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism. You hear me? Die.”

As the court hearing ended, protesters could be heard outside the courtroom yelling “bigot” and “murderer.”

