Tribe, Farmers Agree to Keep Cows From Fouling Shellfish Beds

By Eilis O'Neill 3 minutes ago

 

A northwest Washington tribe's shellfish beds are a step closer to getting cleaned up after years of contamination.

On Thursday, the Lummi Nation signed an agreement with dairy farmers to keep cow manure out of streams that drain into Portage Bay, where the tribe's shellfish operations have been closed because of contamination by fecal coliform. Over the past two years, Lummi clam diggers have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The agreement was signed onto by seven of Whatcom County's 94 dairy operators. Each farm will come up with a plan, such as stream buffers and above-ground steel containers for storing manure. Dairy farmer Larry Stap said those are expensive, but litigation would be even more so.

“Any time we can stay out of the courts, it’s a win-win for everybody,” Stap said.

The dairy farmers will also contribute money for the Lummi shellfish hatchery and for families that have lost income.

Lummi Nation Tribal Chairman Tim Ballew said these are important first steps, but there’s still more work to do.

“Both Lummi and the signatories are going to work toward signing on more members--preferably all of the dairy farmers in Whatcom County,” Ballew said.

And, no matter what, he adds, it will be years before the water is clean enough for the shellfish beds to reopen.

Copyright 2017 ERTHFX. 

Tags: 
lummi nation
cattle
shellfish
whatcom county

Related Content

Shellfish Growers Decide Against Spraying Oyster Beds

By May 4, 2015
Masaaki Tsuyuguchi / Flickr

Shellfish growers in Washington’s Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay are canceling plans to spray their shellfish beds with pesticides. The state granted the growers the permits to spray last month, prompting a public outcry.

Port Of Portland Files Lawsuit Against Monsanto

By Conrad Wilson 36 minutes ago
Rick Bowmer / ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Port of Portland is suing the agriculture giant Monsanto Corporation for widespread chemical contamination on port property.