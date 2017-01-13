Timber Group Says Oregon Monument Expansion Is Illegal

By Jeff Mapes 2 minutes ago
  • Pilot Rock seen from the Pacific Crest Trail in Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument
    Pilot Rock seen from the Pacific Crest Trail in Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument
    Bureau of Land Management Oregon and Washington

The timber industry may go to court to try to reverse President Obama’s expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in southern Oregon.

The president’s decision to nearly double the size of the national monument was praised by environmentalists and Oregon’s two senators.

But a timber industry trade group argues that Obama misused his power under the Antiquities Act. Travis Joseph of the American Forest Resource Council says the expansion improperly included several thousand acres of federal land that Congress has designated for logging.

“Can an administration come in and change the meaning of a statute through the antiquities act," Joseph said. "That’s the legal question, and our view is no.”

In addition, Republican Congressman Greg Walden says he will talk with the incoming administration about reversing Obama’s action.

But there’s slim precedent for that. And Dave Willis of the Soda Mountain Wilderness Council says there’s strong public support for protecting an area of key biodiversity.

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting

Tags: 
cascade-siskiyou
national monument
timber industry
Northwest logging
antiquities act

Related Content

In Idaho Lumber Country, Trump Voters Wait To See If He Can Jumpstart Jobs

By Dec 1, 2016

A few weeks before the election, the Tri-Pro lumber mill in north Idaho shut down. It was the second mill to close in the area in six months, putting more than a hundred people out of work.

While that's big economic loss for any community, it was especially tough for the tight-knit town of Orofino and its 3,000 or so residents.

A War, The Chainsaw And The 2nd Great Cutting Of The Northwest

By Jes Burns Dec 2, 2016

Growing up, Paul Skirvin milked a lot of cows.

“Dad went and borrowed the money,” he says. “And before we was through milking cows, we was milking about 60 head.”

This was outside of Portland in the 1930s and '40s. Skirvin was too young to fight in World War II. Soon after it ended he received a quick lesson in economics when he and his brother were hired to log off their neighbor’s land.

“We milked those cows all month and about the same as we’d make in a week logging.” he says.