Thousands of Atlantic Salmon Escape Puget Sound Fish Farm

By 4 minutes ago
  • Possibly over 300,000 Atlantic Salmon escaped from a fish farm after a net pen broke near broke near Puget Sound's Cyprus Island.
    Possibly over 300,000 Atlantic Salmon escaped from a fish farm after a net pen broke near broke near Puget Sound's Cyprus Island.
    Michael C. York / Associated Press

 

Commercial fishing boats are scrambling to catch as many Atlantic salmon as they can after a net pen broke near Puget Sound’s Cyprus Island. Fishers reported of thousands of the non-native fish jumping in the water or washing ashore.

A fish farm’s net pen broke over the weekend after an anchor pulled loose and metal walkways twisted about. Onlookers said it looked like hurricane debris.

It’s possible more than 300,000 Atlantic salmon were released.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials blamed the structure failure on high tides caused by the eclipse, but tidal waters had been higher in July.

Kurt Beardslee is the director of Wild Fish Conservancy Northwest. He calls the escapement an “environmental nightmare.”

 “The Atlantic salmon bring with them pollution, virus and parasite amplification. All that harms Pacific salmon and our waters of Washington,” Beardslee said.

Lummi Nation fishers said they worry that endangered chinook salmon could wind up as bycatch.

Officials from the fish farm did not return requests for comment.

Copyright 2017 Northwest News Network 

Tags: 
northwest salmon

Related Content

West Coast Senators Add Voices To Request For Salmon Disaster Declaration

By David Steves Jun 9, 2017
Amelia Templeton / OPB

Four West Coast senators are calling on the Trump administration to declare a salmon fishery emergency and provide aid to economically struggling coastal communities.

Salmon Are Losing Their Ability To Sense, Fear Nearby Predators

By John Ryan Jun 1, 2017

“No fear” might be an OK slogan for a bumper sticker, but it’s a terrible idea for a salmon.

Salmon are starting to lose their sense of smell and their fear of predators, according to research from federal and university scientists in Seattle.

Their preliminary work, presented in May at a symposium on ocean acidification at the University of Washington, documents yet another way carbon dioxide emissions are messing with the world's oceans.

Culvert Case Decision A 'Win For Salmon' In Washington

By Courtney Flatt May 23, 2017

A big court decision could open up new habitat for salmon in Washington and end up costing the state billions of dollars. The case stemmed from poor maintenance and design of road culverts, which can block fish passage upstream.

A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Friday denied the state’s request to rehear the case. A lower court had ordered the state in 2013 to fix hundreds of road culverts.

Road culverts are those metal pipes or concrete boxes you see carrying streams underneath roads. There are thousands across the Northwest.