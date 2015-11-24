There's A Lot Of Buzz About The Cosmic Crisp... Hitting Shelves In 2019

Is it time to forget about the Red Delicious? Probably not – it’s still one of America’s best-selling apple varieties. But sales of the classic fruit have declined in recent years, and that’s led to a race to find replacements.

You’ve seen varieties in stores bred (relatively) recently: Honeycrisp, Jazz, Pink Lady. The newest trend in apple growing is “club apples,” specialty breeds whose growth is carefully controlled. You have to be part of a particular group to grow them.

Washington – responsible for 70 percent of U.S. apple production - is betting on one new variety to conquer the market: the Cosmic Crisp. Developed by Washington State University, it’s a cross of the Honeycrisp and Enterprise cultivars. The name comes from the starry spots that speckle its surface.

If the Cosmic Crisp sounds familiar, you may have read about it right here. We reported on the interstellar apple – and Washington’s VIP status in the apple club – last year.

Excitement for the new variety continues to build. Now the New York Times has picked up the story. They describe it as “dramatically dark, richly flavored and explosively crisp and juicy.”

It will still be a few more years before they hit store shelves. WSU plans to release Cosmic Crisp trees to orchards in 2017, and they’ll be in the produce section around 2019, according to the Times.

And they’ll have competition. Among the new cultivars and club apples the Cosmic Crisp will be sold alongside is the SweeTango, developed by the University of Minnesota, which also developed the Honeycrisp. You heard about the SweeTango in last year’s NPR story on trademarked apple varieties. Every time an apple grower produces a bushel of SweeTangos, they pay a royalty to the University of Minnesota – one of the reasons these new apple varieties can be so lucrative.

