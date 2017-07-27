Technical Information

Both Classics and NPR News stations are operating at reduced power during the day, due to scheduled tower work.

This is for the safety of the engineers and tower workers involved with this maintenance.

Stations affected are:

KRFA, Pullman/Moscow - 91.7FM and 93.3FM

KNWV, Clarkston/Lewiston - 91.3FM and 90.5FM

KNWO, Cottonwood/Grangeville - 90.1FM

Orofino - 102.3FM

And Kamiah/Kooskia - 102.7FM

These frequencies may experience interruption, silence, or weak signal.

Signals will be restored to full power after the work crews are done for the day, as soon as it is safe to do so.

For alternative listening, KWSU 1250AM station is available in some of the areas listed above, and airs our NPR News service.

If you would like to listen online, you can do so by clicking “Listen Live” and choosing your News or Classical service.

Thanks for listening.