Symphony Season Comes To A Close

All good things come to an end - including the fabulous Northwest 2016/2017 Symphony season. Here's what's on tap for season finales.

Camerata Musica brings national and international musicians to the Tri-Cities throughout the year. To close this season, they are keeping it local in a tribute to young, local, musical rising stars. Help Camerata celebrate the young performers of the region. Sunday May 7, 2:00PM, Battelle Auditorium

The Port Angeles Symphony ends their season with a chamber concert spotlighting their 2016 Young Artist Competition winner, Marley Erickson. She’s set to play Mozart’s fourth Violin Concerto and you can expect Schubert and Cowell on the program as well. Friday and Saturday, May 12 & 13, 7 PM, Port Angeles High School

Symphony Tacoma invites you to their final concert of the season – a celebration of orchestral color with Debussy’s masterpiece La Mer, the impish In the Hall of the Mountain King from Grieg’s Peer Gynt and a world premier from New York composer Daniel Ott, celebrating the centennial of Mount Rainier National Park. Saturday May 13, 7:30 PM, Pantages Theater

Hear the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and Chorus end their season with Beethoven’s masterwork, Symphony No. 9. The game changing “Choral” Symphony brings together vocalists and instrumentalists on stage with conductor Lawrence Golan and newly appointed Chorusmaster, Justin Raffa. Saturday May 13, 7:30 PM, Capitol Theater

Join the Victoria Symphony for not only the last concert of the season, but also their final concert featuring Music Director and Maestro Tania Miller. Her final program with the symphony includes Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and the powerful Symphony No. 5 from Shostakovich. Saturday May 13, 8:00 PM; Sunday May 14, 2:30 PM, Royal Theater

Bringing their season to a close, the Northwest Sinfonietta brings you Mozart’s final work and a true masterpiece – his Requiem. The Sinfonietta is joined on stage by the Seattle Choral Company for not only the Requiem, but the 2012 classical/indie-pop blend “Crane Palimpsest” by Gabriel Kahane. Seattle - Friday May 19, 7:30 PM, Benaroya Hall; Tacoma - Saturday May 20, 7:30 PM, Broadway Center; Puyallup - Sunday May 21, 2:00 PM

To complete the 72nd season of the Mid-Columbia Symphony, they come together with the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and Boys’ Choir on stage for a tantalizing program of film music and opera choruses. Wagner accompanies moments from Lord of the Rings and Star Wars for the final concert of their season. Saturday May 20, 7:30 PM; Sunday May 21, 3PM, Richland High School Auditorium

The Whatcom Symphony welcomes Northwest all-star cellist Joshua Roman for their final concert of the season to perform one of Elgar’s final works – his sorrowful and contemplative Cello Concerto. Together on a program with Brahms’s First Symphony, the WSO says goodbye until next year. Sunday May 21, 3 PM, Mount Baker Theater

The Bainbridge Symphony’s final program of the year mixes a patriotic mix of John Williams and Aaron Copland with a performance from the winner of their annual Young Artist Competition - the young violinist Charlotte Marckx performs Tchaikovsky’s Concerto in D major. Friday June 2, 7:30 PM, Sunday June 4, Bainbridge Performing Arts Center

In a concert titled “’The Twentieth Century’s Ninth Symphony’: The Rite of Spring,” The Seattle Philharmonic ends this season with a bang. The program includes two 20th century Russian composers that couldn’t be more different. You’ll hear Rachmoninoff’s Third Symphony and Stravinsky’s shocking ballet The Rite of Spring. Saturday, June 3, 2 PM Benaroya Hall

The end of the symphony season doesn't mean the the music stops Stay tuned for more information on regional chamber music festivals and check your community calendar for information on other classical events.