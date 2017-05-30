Suspect In Fatal Portland Stabbing To Appear In Court Tuesday

A Portland man accused of fatally stabbing two men and injuring a third is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The attack happened on a TriMet light rail train when three men intervened after the suspect shouted hate speech at two young women, one wearing a hijab.

Jeremy Christian, 35, is facing multiple counts of murder, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and intimidation charges, Oregon’s equivalent of a hate crime.

Portland Police are taking the lead on the investigation, but are getting assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI says it’s still too early to determine if this was an act of domestic terrorism.

Authorities remain tight-lipped on the details of the case but have pledged to hold the suspect accountable for his crimes.

