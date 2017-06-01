Summer Festivals 2017

The Northwest doesn't hit the pause button on classical music when symphonies give their final performances of the season. It’s time to press play on chamber music season - June marks the start of summer festivals. While you plan your summer vacations and day trips, keep these festivals in mind.

Celebrate 10 years of chamber music in the Walla Walla Valley! Enjoy a month of winery performances, intimate artist spotlights and main stage events with the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival. Musicians from around the world come together for this summer festival. June 1 – 24

The Yakima Symphony has a new summer home: the newly built Cave B Winery Summer Music Theater. The YSO invites you to the Summer Sunday Symphony in Quincy with performances throughout the summer. June 25, July 23, August 20.

Robert Schumann is the star of this year’s Icicle Creek Summer Chamber Music Festival – his music is featured on two-thirds of the festival program. Be on the look out for Schumann’s piano trios for a closer look into his deep and passionate music. June 30 - July 15

Missing orchestral music? The Bellingham Festival of Music has got you covered - head to Whatcom county for three consecutive weekends of a summertime symphony. Enjoy a mix of styles and eras throughout the month of July – the festival ends with an ode to Bernstein and an early celebration of his birth. July 1 through 21

Shostakovich, Mozart and Korngold, oh my! 24 performances throughout the month of July create the 2017 Seattle Chamber Music Society Summer Festival with a lineup of award winning performers from around the globe. July 3 - 29

The Lake Chelan Bach Festival offers a mix of classical, pop and jazz. You’ll be treated to a week of Ravel, Bach and Haydn’s Mass in C major performed throughout Lake Chelan. July 6th - 15th

The Olympic Music Festival in their new home from last year, the Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden State Park. Plan a summer escape to the Olympic peninsula for an international cast of musicians performing in a historic theater. July 9 - September 10

The McCall Music Society invites you to SummerFest – a week-long celebration of music in central Idaho. The lineup includes a Brass Quintet, Cello Quartet and the 50-piece SummerFest orchestra! Head down south for a mix of classical and pop against the backdrop of a stunning lake town. July 16 – 22

The Victoria Summer Music Festival brings festival favorite artists and newcomers together for six performances in July and August. From classic string quartets to intimate vocal chamber music, you'll hear music through the ages. July 25 - August 9

You can expect classical music with a hint of stargazing at the Methow Valley Chamber Music festival. Hear some true masterpieces in a stunning Northwest setting – you’ll hear Haydn, Brahms and Chausson’s Concert for piano, violin, and string quartet. July 27–Aug 5

Another classical music getaway! Head to the beautiful San Juans for a musical escape at the Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival. This year’s festival, the 20th season, kicks off with a program called “Mad About Mendelssohn.” August 5 - 18