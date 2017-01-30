Sudanese Man Detained at SeaTac

By Kate Walters 57 minutes ago

People traveling to Seattle continue to be affected by travel bans put in place by the Trump administration. An executive order signed Friday bars people from some majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. At least one person was detained at SeaTac airport Sunday because of that order.

Muwafag Gasim is a construction engineer who lives and works in Seattle. He has an American work visa and a masters degree from The University of Washington. But when he flew into SeaTac airport Sunday morning, Gasim was pulled aside and detained for seven hours.

That's because he's from Sudan, one of the countries listed in the Trump administration's travel ban.

Administration officials say the ban is to keep America safe.

Gasim says it makes him feel isolated: "I mean, we want to be in America and we want to feel safe. We want to feel like we are sharing the land with our brothers and sisters." 

Immigration attorneys have been quick to react to the executive order.

Hala Gorez drove up from Portland to help people like Gasim. "These are really scary times for us. We feel like with the new administration, the rule of law is no longer respected," she said.

Democratic officials across Washington State have condemned the order as un-American. Republican lawmakers said Sunday they support the intent behind the order but understand the need to show compassion. 

It's unknown how many people flying into Seattle will be affected in the coming week.

Copyright 2017, KUOW

Related Content

In Wake Of Trump Executive Order, Oregon Governor Says State Will Protect 'Everyone'

By Jan 26, 2017

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said it's not clear what effect President Trump's executive order on sanctuary cities will have on state government. But the Democrat said she's committed to protecting the human rights of undocumented Oregonians.

Inslee Ready To Resist Trump Administration

By Jeanie Lindsay Jan 26, 2017

From climate change to people living in the country illegally, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee doesn’t see eye-to-eye with the Trump administration. In a press briefing Thursday, questions swirled around the federal government’s plans on many issues, including immigration.

Northwest Farmworker Communities Wary Of Trump Administration's Plans

By Jan 25, 2017

Most farmers in rural eastern Washington state say they only hire legal workers. But there’s a polite fiction of living and working there. Federal immigration officers raid farms and ranches here. And people get deported.