Sudanese Man Detained at SeaTac

People traveling to Seattle continue to be affected by travel bans put in place by the Trump administration. An executive order signed Friday bars people from some majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. At least one person was detained at SeaTac airport Sunday because of that order.

Muwafag Gasim is a construction engineer who lives and works in Seattle. He has an American work visa and a masters degree from The University of Washington. But when he flew into SeaTac airport Sunday morning, Gasim was pulled aside and detained for seven hours.

That's because he's from Sudan, one of the countries listed in the Trump administration's travel ban.

Administration officials say the ban is to keep America safe.

Gasim says it makes him feel isolated: "I mean, we want to be in America and we want to feel safe. We want to feel like we are sharing the land with our brothers and sisters."

Immigration attorneys have been quick to react to the executive order.

Hala Gorez drove up from Portland to help people like Gasim. "These are really scary times for us. We feel like with the new administration, the rule of law is no longer respected," she said.

Democratic officials across Washington State have condemned the order as un-American. Republican lawmakers said Sunday they support the intent behind the order but understand the need to show compassion.

It's unknown how many people flying into Seattle will be affected in the coming week.

