Studies Show the Idaho Foster System Overwhelmed and Overworked

By Samantha Wright 47 minutes ago

With a shortage of foster parents in Idaho, state auditors describe Idaho's child welfare system as overwhelmed and overworked.

A trend over the last 13 years show a decline in the number of licensed foster parents. There were 974 licensed foster parents last year, a drop from 2014’s number of 1,062. Foster parents reportedly quit almost as fast as new ones signed up, according to the study.

Furthermore, social workers are overwhelmed, working on 28 to 38 percent more cases than necessary, according to the study. In 2007, Child and Family Services said they needed 75 more workers. However, they have only hired 18 additional full-time staff since.

Overall, the audit found the state needed an oversight and accountability system. Idaho needs to add caseworkers, recruit more foster parents, and keep more of them in the system, according to the study. Additionally, the study recommends a new legislative committee to oversee the whole system.

