Students Could Be Barred From Coeur d’Alene School District If Unvaccinated

One case of mumps in Coeur d' Alene has prompted the school district to notify parents that if the outbreak worsens, unvaccinated students will be sent home.

The single case of mumps that was reported was that of an adult over age 50. That person is no longer contagious, but Panhandle health officials worry there will be more. A couple hundred mumps cases have been reported in nearby Spokane.

Coeur d' Alene School district Superintendent Mathew Handleman says they sent letters to parents notifying them that if two or more cases show up in a particular school, any students who aren’t up to date on mumps vaccinations won’t be allowed in class.

“You know there certainly parents here who choose to exempt their children from different or all immunizations, and we have to honor that, at the same time," Handleman said. "We have an obligation to exclude those children from school, if there is an outbreak in the school.”

Handleman says any students that may have to be turned away from attending because of lack of vaccination would not be allowed back in until 26 days after the last identified case is reported.

The Panhandle Health District has free vaccines available.

