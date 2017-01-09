Snow Storms Jam Up Life And Work East Of The Cascades

By 13 minutes ago
  • Franny White of the Tri-Cities says she has shoveled out her home about four times so far this winter. She's tired of it.
    Franny White of the Tri-Cities says she has shoveled out her home about four times so far this winter. She's tired of it.
    Anna King / Northwest News Network
Originally published on January 9, 2017 2:53 pm

A major storm east of the Cascades has dumped snow and closed businesses and schools Monday. The weather has also been a factor in several accidents and deaths. Bend, Oregon, has nearly three feet of snow in some places.

Washington’s Tri-Cities have received an unusual amount of snow. Normally, they get about seven inches of rain over the course of a year.  And while it’s not unusual to get a few inches of snow -- like a powdered-sugar dusting that melts really quickly -- it’s really weird to have this much snow on the ground.

The National Weather Station in Pendleton, Oregon, said the Tri-Cities had more than 11 inches of snow since New Years and 20 inches total this winter.

That means that many businesses that rarely close are on a snow day Monday. Hanford is closed, most schools are closed, WSU-Tri-Cities is closed and the Pacific Northwest National Lab is closed.

This has been the second major snowstorm this year in eastern Washington and Oregon. A mix of rain, ice and snow is predicted east of the Cascades until the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
winter
snow
cold weather
northwest storms

Related Content

Northwest Ranchers And Dairies Struggle Against Freezing Temps, Wind Chill

By Jan 3, 2017

Low temperatures, snow drifts, and northeasterly winds east of the Cascades are making things difficult for Northwest ranchers and dairy owners. They are struggling to keep their animals hydrated, fed and warm.

Fresh, Heavy Snow A Welcome Sign For Cascade Business

By Brian Bull Nov 29, 2016
Jon Ditgen

The first major snowstorm of the holiday season is a gift to businesses across the Oregon Cascades.

With up to 20 inches of snow recorded in many parts of the range, ski resorts, tourist shops, and other recreational and lodging businesses have opened with high hopes.