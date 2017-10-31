Separatist Catalan Leaders, Now In Brussels, Deny Seeking Asylum Abroad

Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont says he and several of his fellow politicians might have fled Spain for Belgium, but they have no intention of seeking political asylum there.

Rather, he told a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday, they had "decided to err on the side of caution" by leaving the tumult in Catalonia days after the region formally declared independence and then saw Spain retaliate by taking over direct rule.

"I did this to avoid the threats that I was receiving," Puigdemont told reporters through an interpreter. "The five ministers I'm with have no protection. We also wanted to avoid any confrontation that may possibly have occurred had we stayed in Barcelona."

Spain's attorney general, Jose Manuel Maza, announced Monday he plans to press charges of sedition, rebellion and embezzlement against Puigdemont and other members of the Catalan government, who were deposed by Madrid after declaring independence Friday. The charges carry a possible sentence of 30 years in prison.

The same day as the prosecutors' announcement, a photo was posted on the separatist leader's Instagram, apparently taken from his office — then hours later, it was revealed Puigdemont and several other Catalan politicians had fled Spain for Belgium.

As NPR's Lauren Frayer notes, the move did not sit particularly well with Spanish officials — or with some Catalan independence activists, either. In Lauren's words, a Catalan schoolteacher named Laia Llobet told her that Puigdemont "just up and left at the most important moment":



"She wants Puigdemont to come back and run in elections set for Dec. 21. Two civic leaders of the Catalan independence movement have already been arrested and charged with sedition — Llobet says it's unfair for Puigdemont to leave them behind languishing in jail."



Puigdemont asserted they fled not to pursue Belgian protection, but rather to "act with freedom and security." Referring to the independence referendum on Oct. 1, when clashes broke out between Spanish police and Catalans attempting to go to the polls, Puigdemont said he had seen "what the reaction of the federal government was and how violent they were with our people."

"I wanted to avoid this at all costs," he added. "I wanted to avoid confrontation or any possible clashes."



"Obviously we can't avoid the rule of law. You have to abide by the law," Puigdemont told reporters Tuesday. "And we won't shy away from our responsibilities. But we do need guarantees" in order to return to Spain.

He also added that he would accept the results of those Dec. 21 elections called by the central Spanish government, under one important condition:

"I want a clear commitment from the state. Will the state respect the results that could give separatist forces a majority?"



Watch the full news conference: