Senator Wyden: Trump's Attacks On Media Threaten Democracy

By Brian Bull 4 minutes ago
  • Senator Ron Wyden in Eugene
    Brian Bull / KLCC

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden touched on the Trump Administration’s recent attacks on the media. Wyden also touched on the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's funding and whether or not it is on the chopping block.

President Donald J. Trump's dismissal of most major news outlets as “fake news” sends a troubling message, Wyden said. 

“They’re signaling to people who may write articles that they disagree with, that they’re going to go after them," Wyden said. "Even apart from formal censorship, this can really tart to have people say, 'You know, I better not write that article because I’ll be opening myself up to legal repercussions. That’s not what the First Amendment’s all about.” 

The Media Law Resource Center has called Trump a “libel bully”, citing 4-thousand lawsuits and countless cease-and-desist letters.

To date, Trump has not won any libel cases against a media organization.

