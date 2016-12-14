Second Malheur Trial Will Happen In February

U.S. District Court Judge Anna Brown ruled Wednesday that a second round of defendants who occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge will go to trial February 14th. She denied a motion by the government to delay the trial, pushing it back 60 days.

Judge Brown said that there wasn’t any cause for that. She also says jury summons will go out to 1000 potential jurors statewide. That’s a little bit less than in the first trial, but like the first trial, it is a statewide jury pool.

The government also plans to officially file the misdemeanor charges that they say they are going to bring either later this week, or Monday at the latest.

They’re also going to be bringing a new felony charge against one of the defendants, an Oregonian named Dwane Ehmer.

Ehmer gained notoriety during the trial because he rode his horse “Hellboy” around while carrying an American flag. There were a lot of iconic images that were published widely during the occupation of Ehmer.

Copyright 2016 OPB