Seattle, Portland Among Most Well Attended Women's Marches

By Ryan Haas 33 minutes ago
  • Protesters fill the street during a women's march that brought tens of thousands in Seattle. Women across the Pacific Northwest marched in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and to send a message in support of women's rights and other causes.
    Associated Press / AP Images

People across the U.S. turned out Saturday for solidarity marches in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. Many of the cities with the highest turnout rates were in the West.

Not surprisingly, Washington, D.C. had the most well attended march in the nation, according to data gathered by university researchers.

In D.C., more people turned out than actually live in the city. Western cities were also near the top of the list, when comparing the top 20 most populous cities.

Denver came in second on that list, and Seattle was number three — with a turnout around 25 percent per capita. Portland ranked sixth overall, with just under 16 percent turnout.

The cities with the smallest turnouts were in states that favored President Donald Trump in the election. Those include San Antonio, Texas; Columbus, Ohio and Jacksonville, Florida.

