Seattle Immigrant "Dreamer" Detained in Immigration Lock-up

  • Daniel Ramirez Medina and his father are currently being held at the Northwest Denention Center in Tacoma.
An immigrant in Seattle protected by the so-called “DACA” or “dreamer” program is currently being held in a Tacoma detention center. It’s believed to be the first immigration arrest of its kind under the Trump administration.

Attorneys say federal agents went to the home of 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina on Friday. They were looking for his father, who has an order to be deported from the country. But both men were taken into custody.

Attorney Matt Adams is with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in Seattle. He doesn't understand why Medina was taken along with his father.

"It’s really confusing why immigration enforcement officers insisted on arresting him," Adams said. "Yet, they shipped him to the detention center in Tacoma."

Adams says he believes the young man was apprehended by mistake.

Ramirez Medina has a work permit under Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Adams says the man is the first person he knows of with DACA status who has been detained and not immediately released. He believes it does not signal a policy change, but rather a rare situation where an enforcement operation has gone awry.

