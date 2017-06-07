Scientists Discover The History Of Storms In Tree Rings

By Courtney Flatt 28 minutes ago
  • <p>Erika Wise cores a ponderosa pine in the Wenatchee National Forest, with Mount Rainier in the background.</p>
    View Slideshow 1 of 3

    Erika Wise cores a ponderosa pine in the Wenatchee National Forest, with Mount Rainier in the background.

    Aaron Beyerlein
  • <p>An ancient Ponderosa pine at sunrise. Researcher Erika Wise said some of the ponderosa pine trees dated back to the 1400s.</p>
    View Slideshow 2 of 3

    An ancient Ponderosa pine at sunrise. Researcher Erika Wise said some of the ponderosa pine trees dated back to the 1400s.

    Erika Wise
  • <p>Erika Wise and Matt Dannenberg look at a newly sampled tree core in the Okanogan National Forest.</p>
    View Slideshow 3 of 3

    Erika Wise and Matt Dannenberg look at a newly sampled tree core in the Okanogan National Forest.

    Troy Knight
Originally published on June 7, 2017 12:45 pm

Turns out tree rings can do more than just tell you how old a tree is. Researchers have found they can also help track Pacific storms over centuries. That could help out water managers and climate modelers.

To get that data, first Erika Wise had to collect core samples of more than 200 ponderosa pines in Washington’s Columbia Basin.

“Some of the ponderosa pine trees date bake to the 1400s,” Wise said. “They’re incredibly old trees, and they’re on these ridges with this view of Yakima down below.”

Wise is an associate geographer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the lead author of the report. It was published in Science Advances.

Next, Wise wants to use tree rings to look at storms in different seasons, which is expected to shift with climate change.

She said this research provides an important baseline for storm strength and frequency. A lot of instrumental data dates back 100 years; storm track data goes back about 50 years.

This new study extends that data back hundreds of years — especially important in the face of budget cuts and as researchers are predicting what could happen in the future.

“We really need that monitoring data because we can’t detect changes unless we have that underlying data,” Wise said.

Copyright 2017 EarthFix. To see more, visit EarthFix.

Tags: 
forest
climate change

Related Content

West Coast States Have Renewed Opportunity To Lead Country On Climate Policy

By Jes Burns Mar 29, 2017
JT / Flickr

President Trump signed an executive order beginning the process of throwing out the Clean Power Plan. The Obama-era rule was meant to limit greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel electricity production. The governors of Oregon and Washington said this won’t deter them from pursuing regional goals to reduce emissions.

Northwest Governors Vow To Resist Trump Plans To Gut Climate Change Rules

By Mar 27, 2017
KING5 TV, Seattle

The Trump Administration is expected to announce plans to reverse drafts of Obama-era climate change policies this week. Governors and mayors along the West Coast have stated their opposition to the move. Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared Saturday their intention to forge ahead with regional climate change efforts.

Youth Climate Lawsuit Could Go To Trial This Summer

By Feb 7, 2017
Rachael McDonald / KLCC

The lawsuit brought by 21 youth plaintiffs against the federal government over climate change could go to trial this summer. Tuesday, Eugene Federal Magistrate Judge Thomas Coffin met with attorneys in a pre-trial conference. The courtroom was packed with local climate activists.